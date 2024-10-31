West Ham looking at Europa League winner with 10 G/A in 10 games during 24/25 campaign

West Ham want Atalanta's Ademola Lookman. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Despite bringing in a raft of new signings in the summer, it would appear that West Ham are courting Atalanta’s Europa League hero, Ademola Lookman.

Hammers technical director, Tim Steidten, certainly went to town in the transfer market, and one of his decisions brought criticism from pundit, Chris Sutton.

West Ham chairman, David Sullivan, is also likely to be fuming with the German.

West Ham eyeing Ademola Lookman

Clearly a lot was expected of the East Londoners this season, but Julen Lopetegui has endured a nightmare thus far.

The Irons were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool in an earlier round, and so far in the Premier League, West Ham have won only three of their nine matches.

That’s seen them way down in 13th position with just 11 points to their name so far.

With such a financial outlay before the start of the campaign, it’s arguable that there won’t be an awful lot to spend in the January window.

Despite this, it appears that the club are still looking forwards and remain positive in terms of what’s required on the pitch at least.

According to Football Insider, they’re eyeing Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, the player who single-handedly destroyed Bayer Leverkusen’s dreams of an unbeaten treble last season, thanks to his hat-trick in the Europa League final.

They apparently face serious competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the player who already has five goals and five assists in 10 games this season (transfermarkt), and the outlet speculate as to why the Hammers would want a player who plays in the same position as Luis Guilherme and Crysencio Summerville.

If things don’t improve for Lopetegui and Steidten, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see either or both fall on their swords, and bringing in a new manager or technical director would almost certainly see the club take things in a different direction yet again.