Amorim moving to Man United has inadvertently benefitted Arsenal in a big way

Amorim deal to Man United could benefit Arsenal.

Friday evening should see Ruben Amorim confirm to the media that he will be Man United’s new manager, and this has inadvertently benefitted Arsenal.

It’s believed that the 39-year-old Portuguese will remain in charge for the next three Sporting games, before taking charge at Old Trafford during the next international break.

His first match in the United dug out is expected to be the fixture at Portman Road against Ipswich, with the Europa League tie against Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford the first opportunity most United fans will get to see him.

Amorim decision could benefit the Gunners

A first home Premier League fixture comes against Everton on December 1, when the Theatre of Dreams is sure to be packed to the rafters. He’s just missed the fixture with West Ham, the club who decided not to hire him earlier this year.

Amorim’s potential appointment has given Arsenal a real boost, however.

The Gunners have long been tracking Sporting ace, Viktor Gyokeres, with the Express noting back in September that they would have to pay his £85m release clause if they wanted him.

However, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has reported that he’ll be able to leave for as little as €60m next summer.

?? Was told that Manchester United is currently not in the race for Viktor #Gyökeres … #MUFC It’s a matter of waiting to see what would happen if Ruben #Amorim becomes the new coach. ??In England, the four clubs mentioned are particularly active for him: Manchester City,… pic.twitter.com/Z9iJM38cXd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 29, 2024

That’s not the only boost for Arsenal in their chase, however.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Gyokeres is one of a number of players that are furious with Amorim for taking the job.

He and some of his colleagues stayed at Sporting last summer because they believed in the manager and his project, but it’s clear that they could’ve left the club.

In light of recent developments, it seems that Gyokeres feels that last summer was an opportunity missed, and there doesn’t appear to be much chance that he’ll follow his manager to Old Trafford given the current depth of feeling because of the ‘betrayal’ by Amorim.

If Arsenal can lay the ground work whilst Gyokeres is still stewing over his manager’s decision, they’ll almost certainly put themselves in the box seat for the transfer.