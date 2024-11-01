“That’s his situation” – Arne Slot comments on worrying form of senior star that’s concerning Liverpool fans

Arne Slot has spoke about Andy Robertson's form. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has not experienced the best start to the 2024/25 campaign for Liverpool and with concerns over the left-back’s form, Arne Slot has commented on the Scotland captain’s situation at Anfield.

The full-back has been at Liverpool since 2017 and has made the left-back role at the Premier League giants his own over the last few seasons under Jurgen Klopp. The 30-year-old has gone on to make 310 appearances in a Reds shirt, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further 65 along the way.

Robertson has always been one of the first names down on the Liverpool teamsheet but this season, Kostas Tsimikas has provided the defender with some competition.

The Scotland star’s form of late has not been up to his usual standards and this has raised concerns amongst the fanbase of the Merseyside club.

According to The Athletic, Tsimikas is set to start against Brighton on Saturday and this indicates where Slot’s head may be at regarding the left-back role in his team.

The Dutch coach was asked about Robertson’s form during his press conference on Friday and the former Feyenoord boss has put the Scotland star’s struggles down to him missing out on pre-season.

Arne Slot is not worried about the form of Andy Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas has already made four starts and a further five substitute appearances so far this season for Liverpool but Slot has explained that the rotation at left-back is normal and that Robertson’s lack of pre-season has contributed to his recent form.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a dilemma,” the Dutch coach said via The Athletic. “There have been other positions we have rotated — the left wing, in the midfield and the No 9 position.

“It probably has to do with Robbo’s pre-season. He had no pre-season because he came back injured from the Euros.

“Kostas did really well in that period. It has do with the quality Kostas brings in that position, but it’s also to do with Robbo missing pre-season so that’s why we started rotating from the start a bit.

“If a player didn’t have any pre-season, there was no time to bring him to a situation where he could play three games in a row. We try to build up our players for that programme and for him, it was difficult because he missed out on pre-season where others were there.

“That’s his situation and it was good for him to play against Arsenal and Brighton in the week to make sure he’s getting into that rhythm of playing twice a week.”