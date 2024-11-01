Fans hoping for some positive Arsenal transfer news on Friday morning won’t have been let down.

‘Explosive’ Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is understood to be of great interest to Mikel Arteta ahead of the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old footballer remains an enticing market opportunity for elite European outfits given his current terms are set to expire on June 30 2025.

The Germany international (21 goal contributions in 65 outings for Die Mannschaft) would be well-suited to the demands of the Premier League in light of his prior experience.

However, it remains to be seen whether Bayern (101 goal contributions in 183 games) can reach a compromise that keeps the forward at the Allianz Arena.

Premier League transfer news: Leroy Sane won’t move to Newcastle United

It’s not so good news for Newcastle who, we understand, remain an unattractive option for Pep Guardiola’s former disciple.

The Gunners, on the other hand, may very well find their fortune here in the market. Given that Sane is free to negotiate with overseas outfits from January 1, it’s a concrete option Vincent Kompany and his side must be wary of.

“We talked before about Newcastle not being a concrete option for Leroy Sane because they’re not playing Champions League football at the moment (and look unlikely to in future, at this current stage),” Christian Falk reported in his Fact Files column for CaughtOffside’s Daily Briefing.

“However, there are fresh rumours around Arsenal – we heard that Arsenal are interested. We should take this seriously!

“Already when he was playing at Manchester City, his family wasn’t feeling so happy in Manchester and always dreamed of potentially living in London. Arsenal, then, would fit perfectly within his and his family’s ideas.

“The first opportunity is getting a new contract at Bayern Munich but they’re not close and from January 1 he can of course sign wherever he wants.”

Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta is interested in Leroy Sane

Bundesliga insider Christian Falk confirmed there is an opportunity for former Man City star Leroy Sane to link up with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

“Mikel Arteta is thought to be very keen on him; he was interested last year when there was no chance to get him, but now there is a chance. The Gunners play Champions League football and Arteta knows Sane from his days working with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. So you see there is a connection,” Falk continued.

“This is the first big opportunity, besides Bayern, which could allow Leroy Sane a pathway back to the Premier League.”

It’s a move that ticks all the boxes for the Bayern No.10.

Arsenal are now a reliable outfit when it comes to securing Champions League football and have proven genuine competitors for major domestic honours.

Sane would also provide genuine competition for the forward line – most crucially, affording Bukayo Saka opportunities for rotation and rest throughout a jam-packed calendar.

Even if the north London giants opt to pay a relatively nominal fee, it seems a no-brainer for Edu and his recruitment department.

They may have to decide on a course of action quickly, however, if Manchester United’s reported interest is to be taken seriously. Arsenal may not have time to wait until the 2025 summer transfer window!