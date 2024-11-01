Hat-trick in 23 minutes: Arsenal need to sign 20-goal forward in 2025

Arsenal need to sign Viktor Gyokeres. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim was the big talking point heading into Sporting CP’s match with Estrela Amadora but it seems that Viktor Gyokeres has stolen the show as the striker has obliterated his opponents with four goals on Friday night.

It was confirmed on Friday that Amorim will become the new manager of Man United on November 11 following the sacking of Erik ten Hag this week. The 39-year-old has signed a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027, with the option of a further year, and will take charge of his first United match at Ipswich on November 24.

According to Sky Sports, the Manchester club paid €11m for the Sporting coach’s services, and while everyone connected to the Portuguese giants were talking about this deal heading into Friday night’s match with Estrela, their striker stole the show.

Sporting defeated Amadora 5-1 with Gyokeres scoring the first four goals for his side.

The Swedish international netted a hat-trick in just 23 minutes in the first half, beginning his goalscoring feast during minute 19 and ending it with 42 on the clock.

Arsenal need to sign Viktor Gyokeres next summer

The four goals take Gyokeres’ tally for the season up to 20 across 16 matches. The 26-year-old has carried over his form from the 2023/24 campaign into the current term as the Sweden international produced an incredible 43 goals and 15 assists from 50 games last time around.

This attracted the interest of Arsenal over the summer who are still in the market for a new number nine.

Kai Havertz has stepped up in the role this season for Mikel Arteta but the the German star does not have the goalscoring instincts of a player such as Gyokeres.

The striker is believed to have a £85m release clause in his Sporting contract, but it was reported by The Express that the Portuguese giants were prepared to listen to offers in the region of £43m. Whatever the fee will be in 2025, Arsenal should pay it as Gyokeres continues to get better.