Unai Emery ready to let 6ft 5in star leave in 2025 believes Sky Sports journalist

Unai Emery ready to let Robin Olsen leave Aston Villa. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The 2024/25 campaign is very likely to be Robin Olsen’s last with Aston Villa as Unai Emery is not very keen on extending the goalkeeper’s contract when it expires at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has been with the Birmingham club since 2022 having moved to Villa Park from Roma to support Emi Martinez in the Aston Villa goal.

The World Cup winner is Emery’s undisputed starter between the sticks, with Olsen only receiving minutes when the Argentina star needs a rest. The Swedish star has only played 17 times for Aston Villa and with a contract expiring at the end of the season, the 6ft 5in shot-stopper is unlikely to receive a new deal with the Premier League club.

According to Expressen, Swedish outfit Malmo FF have shown interest in signing Olsen in January, which would be a nice move for the Aston Villa star at this stage of his career.

However, the goalkeeper is unlikely to leave Villa mid-season and now looks set to depart England for free next summer.

Robin Olsen to leave Aston Villa next summer

Speaking to Villa News, Sky Sports and talkSPORT journalist Dan Bardell has explained that Emery is likely to wait until the end of the season to let Olsen go rather than sanctioning a January deal.

“Emery obviously likes something about him because he has kept him around,” Bardell said. “You did wonder when he got injured whether Gauci would become the number two but Olsen has been on the bench ahead of him so that could point towards him being the number two.

“Maybe a parting of ways at the end of the season, I don’t think he’ll go in January.