£100m+ Chelsea man’s huge personal problems could see epic swap deal with Real Madrid ace

Real Madrid want Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Real Madrid are looking to acquire Chelsea’s £100m+ man, Enzo Fernandez, and the carrot of a part swap deal with Aurelien Tchouameni could tempt the Blues into doing business with the West Londoners.

The Argentinian hasn’t been at his best of late, and that could probably be explained away by his huge personal problems.

Real Madrid want Enzo Ferndanez

He and his wife have decided to split up, and the emotional toll is bound to have had an effect. It follows on from his six-month driving ban, something else outside football for the player to have to try and deal with.

Indeed, Enzo Maresca hasn’t started the Argentinian in the last two Premier League games, and though he was back in the starting line-up against Newcastle in their Carabao Cup tie, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him dropped again for the Man United fixture at the weekend.

Real Madrid have clearly seen an opportunity to end the player’s Chelsea hell, and according to Fichajes, intend to test the waters with the Blues.

They’re even apparently prepared to offer Aurelien Tchouameni as part of any deal to bring Fernandez to the Spanish capital.

The outlet suggest that Carlo Ancelotti sees Fernandez’s high-pressing game as complementary to that which his current midfielders provide, and the chance to get away from the issues he’s facing in London on a personal and professional level will surely appeal to the Argentinian.

It’s believed that the offer of French international Tchouameni is to bring down the cost of an operation that will likely cost Los Blancos somewhere in the region of €100m otherwise.

By getting the 24-year-old midfielder off their books, his associated salary going with him, that makes the transfer a much more agreeable one for the reigning Spanish champions.