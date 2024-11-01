“Not the character you’d expect” – Paul Scholes doesn’t mince his words over Chelsea ace that Enzo Maresca dumped on

Paul Scholes agrees with Enzo Maresca over Reece James. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Enzo Maresca has shown himself not to be backward in coming forward to criticise his Chelsea players if they’re not performing as he likes, with ex-Man United and England legend Paul Scholes agreeing with the Blues manager.

Scholes has started to carve out a career for himself as a pundit, and like Maresca, he doesn’t mince his words when he wants to make a point.

Perhaps the ‘tough love’ approach at Stamford Bridge is the way to go after the failed regimes of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard (caretaker) and Mauricio Pochettino.

Enzo Maresca finds support from Paul Scholes on key issue

Digging out your captain in public arguably isn’t the best course of action, however.

The Italian will argue that his hard line approach is working, the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle notwithstanding.

After nine games of the current Premier League season, the West Londoners find themselves in fifth place and just six points off Man City at the summit.

For the most part, Chelsea have been playing some attractive football, though the defeat at St. James’ Park will have knocked confidence.

This weekend sees them head to Old Trafford to take on a Man United side in transition, but one under Ruud van Nistelrooy who hit five against Leicester in their own Carabao Cup tie.

The Dutchman’s former Red Devils team-mate certainly didn’t hold back on The Overlap when discussing Chelsea, and in particular, the captaincy of the club.

“The captain’s role is quite important,” he said.

“We had some unbelievable captains at Manchester United. Bryan Robson is someone you look up to with the stature, the presence, he looks after his players. Roy Keane – these types of players. I think it’s important.

“You look at Arsenal, you look at the great captains – Tony Adams, Chelsea – John Terry, Liverpool – Steven Gerrard. All the big characters in the team, it’s important for these young players to look up to that. I think it’s big.

“I remember when Reece James got appointed, I thought, he doesn’t look like a captain to me.

“He seems very quiet and shy. You can be captain like that but he’s just not the character that you’d expect for a club the size as Chelsea football club.

“Off the pitch, they are big characters as well that people look up to. I don’t see Cole Palmer as a captain.”