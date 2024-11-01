Erik ten Hag breaks silence with emotional post after Man United sacking

Erik ten Hag as Man United manager. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Man United manager Erik ten Hag has broken his silence with an emotional letter to the fans of the Manchester club following his sacking as manager of the Premier League club this week.

The Dutch coach was relieved of his duties on Monday following United’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham last weekend, which added to the underwhelming campaign the Manchester club is experiencing this season so far.

The Red Devils currently sit 14th in the Premier League table with just three wins from nine, while they also remain winless in the UEFA Europa League.

All this followed a poor 2023/24 season at Old Trafford and having stuck by Ten Hag over the summer, the Man United board pulled the plug on his reign this week.

Ruben Amorim is set to take over from the former Ajax boss and it is an appointment that has United fans excited.

Ten Hag never got the chance to say goodbye to Old Trafford or his players, but the 54-year-old has now broken his silence after his sacking by penning an emotional letter to Man United fans, thanking them for their support during his time at the Manchester club.

Erik ten Hag pens emotional letter to Man United fans

Ten Hag’s letter expresses how proud he was to be the manager of Man United and it is clear how much the fans of the club meant to the Dutch coach.

“Dear fans, Let me start by thanking you. Thank you for always being there for the club. Whether it was at a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakeable,” Ten Hag said via The United Stand.

“The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying, thanks to you. I felt it many times. Also in away games, it gave the team and me an incredible feeling to hear the United chants taking over the opponents’ stadiums, whether the game was in England, Europe or during the summer tours.

“I always enjoyed meeting Manchester United fans throughout the world. Walking the streets and being able to chat with fans in England, Europe, Asia, Australia, the USA – you inspired me and radiated a strong sense of unity. That’s what makes United supporters so special.

“I want to thank you for giving me this feeling and for your support. I also want to thank the staff in every department of the club for their unwavering support in good times and bad.

“We won two trophies – achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end.

“I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory. Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home.

“Thank you for this chapter in my life.”