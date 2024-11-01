“He will be available” – Arteta’s positive news on vital Arsenal ace ahead of Newcastle test

Gabriel could return for Arsenal against Newcastle. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta will hopefully have something to shout about at the conclusion of Arsenal’s training session on Friday, with Gabriel on the verge of being fit to play against Newcastle.

When the excellent Brazilian centre-back limped off against Liverpool, the Gunners and their supporters could’ve been forgiven for thinking the worst.

With the likes of captain, Martin Odegaard, on the sidelines too, losing Gabriel was set to be a huge blow.

Arsenal could have Gabriel back against Newcastle

Arguably, given that William Saliba was also not available, Arsenal not having their first-choice centre-back pairing in situ for the majority of the second half against the Reds was always likely to see a comeback from Arne Slot’s men.

The North Londoners might consider the draw as two points dropped, though in the circumstances, just as at the Etihad Stadium previously, it was a point hard-earned and well deserved.

On Friday morning, there appeared to be a little more encouraging news coming out of the Arsenal camp too.

????? Gabriel Magalhães, ready to come back for Arsenal after small injury. “If he trains with us today, he will be available this weekend”, says Arteta. pic.twitter.com/d35k4dDarl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2024

Reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, noted Arteta’s pre-match press conference words on Gabriel.

“If he trains with us today, he will be available this weekend,” says Arteta.

That will be music to the ears of Gunners fans, given how important the centre-back has been this season.

Although Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all still unavailable, Gabriel’s inclusion against the Magpies would shore up the centre of Arsenal’s defence, which will be key against the likes of Alexander Isak et al.

With fixtures coming thick and fast too over the coming weeks, the international break in mid-November, arguably an inconvenience under normal circumstances, might come as a blessing to the Gunners and give their injured stars the perfect opportunity to get back to full fitness.