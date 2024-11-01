Exclusive: West Ham keen to land €25m-rated ace with astonishing record of 40 G/A contributions in 73 games

Julen Lopetegui has identified his next signing for West Ham (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Julen Lopetegui has already identified his next target at West Ham, with talented Hertha Berlin teen, Ibrahim Maza on the club’s radar.

The Algerian has already managed an astonishing 22 goals and 18 assists in his 73-match career to date (transfermarkt), and that’s clearly piqued the interest of the under-pressure Spaniard.

Although it was technical director, Tim Steidten, who went on an incredible summer spending spree, it will more than likely be Lopetegui that will be the fall guy if he can’t turn around the Hammers poor form.

West Ham want Ibrahim Maza

After nine games of the current Premier League season, the Irons have amassed just 11 points, have only won three games, and find themselves way down in 13th, just five points off the bottom four.

It’s little wonder that supporters appear to be calling for a change in the dugout.

However, as long as he’s able to get to the new year still in the job, the January window affords him and the club a new opportunity to move forward.

Sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that both Brentford and Leicester City have also been keeping a close eye on Maza, a player that Lopetegui is understood to believe fits not only West Ham’s long-term plans, but also the intensity of the Premier League.

Hertha Berlin have set a price tag of 20-25 million euros for the talented teen which is unlikely to put off Hammers owner, David Sullivan, though the East Londoners would likely have to move quickly given the interest elsewhere.

CaughtOffside sources further understand that the player would be open to a move to the Premier League.

Having played as an attacking midfielder, centre-forward, left winger, right winger and central midfielder for Hertha, his versatility make him a hugely attractive proposition, and with Steidten’s experience of the German leagues coming to bear, it could place the East Londoners in the box seat come January.