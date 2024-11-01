Liverpool could deal Chelsea €60m blow by interfering with major swap deal

Liverpool could ruin Chelsea's Fernandez/Tchouameni swap deal. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are looking to pounce on Real Madrid’s stance regarding Aurelien Tchouameni as the La Liga champions are open to offers for the midfielder next summer.

It was reported this week by Relevo’s Jorge Picon, that concerns have grown at the Bernabeu over Tchouameni’s performances this season and as a result, Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for the French international next summer.

The 24-year-old has been a key member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad throughout the opening part of the 2024/25 campaign having started in all but one of Los Blancos‘ 11 La Liga matches, however, the the former Monaco star has been below par along with several other stars in the Real Madrid team.

It seems that Tchouameni has become a scapegoat for the underwhelming start Ancelotti’s team are experiencing but if this news proves to be true, it presents a fantastic opportunity for both Liverpool and Chelsea.

According to Fichajes, the two Premier League clubs are in the race to sign Tchouameni next summer, who could be sold by Real Madrid for €60m.

The Reds are believed to be leading the fight for the French international’s signature and that may stem back to the interest they had in the midfielder back in 2022.

The Merseyside club are still in the market for a number six after failing to bring one to the club during the summer as a deal for Martin Zubimendi fell through, but could they be set for disappointment again as Chelsea have a major player they can offer Madrid?

Chelsea have ace up their sleeve to lure Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni to Stamford Bridge

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez as the World Cup winner is currently out of favour with Enzo Maresca having been benched for the Blues’ last two Premier League matches.

The report states that the La Liga champions could be prepared to offer Tchouameni to the West London outfit in order to bring the Argentina star to Spain and that is a deal that could work for everyone involved.

Should every party show interest in this potential swap deal, it would be a blow for Liverpool, but the Reds could also spoil the party by convincing the France international to move to Anfield.