£60m Liverpool target set to be snapped up by Man United as injury crisis hits home

Man United and Liverpool want Wolves' left wing back, Rayan Ait-Nouri. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images and Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Ruben Amorim’s hire by Man United could change the immediate career trajectory of Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri, a long-term Liverpool target.

The 23-year-old is a standout player for the Midlands-based club, however, they’ve yet to win in the 2024/25 season and are second from bottom with just two points after nine Premier League games.

To that end, both United and Liverpool might consider the upcoming January transfer window as the perfect time to land the player.

Man United and Liverpool want Ait-Nouri

Give Me Sport sources suggest that Amorim wants to make Ait-Nouri his first signing for the Red Devils, given the continuing injury concerns of England international, Luke Shaw.

Arne Slot already has Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas available on the left side of his defence, though were Ait-Nouri to make it clear that he sees his future away from Molineux, the Reds have to be in the conversation or his services.

Former pro turned pundit, Alan Shearer, criticised Robertson for his performance against Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, and he’s likely not to have been the only one.

With three goals and two assists in their nine English top-flight games in 24/25 already for Wolves (transfermarkt), it’s obvious as to why both United and Liverpool would want to acquire him.

It would present the player with an interesting choice too.

Liverpool under Slot have been as efficient and easy on the eye as they were when Jurgen Klopp was in charge, and therefore could be considered as a project that’s continued where the German left off.

United under Amorim will still be in its infancy by January, though Ait-Nouri may consider the opportunity to help see the Red Devils rise like a phoenix from the flames as one that he can’t turn down.

Ultimately, it could depend on which club is prepared to meet Wolves’ valuation of a player who has become a talisman for them.