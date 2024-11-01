Mikel Arteta’s woes continue with huge Arsenal problem on the horizon

Arsenal have another problem ahead that Mikel Arteta will need to deal with. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Injuries and suspensions to key players have already derailed the chance for Arsenal to build up a head of steam this season, and there are more problems on the horizon for Mikel Arteta and his squad.

Ethan Nwaneri’s contribution to the Gunners Carabao Cup win over Preston saw the youngster gain some plaudits from his manager, but it’s that win which is going to cause issues.

More problems ahead for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

That’s because of the fixture congestion which will ultimately result from Arsenal heading into the latter stage of the competition and Arsenal Women’s Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

The latter tie will take place on Wednesday 18th December at the Emirates Stadium, with the men’s team playing the previous weekend against against Everton and the following weekend against Crystal Palace.

They also meet the Eagles in the Carabao Cup quarter finals, but this game has been pencilled in by the EFL for Tuesday 17th December.

The popularity of the women’s game generally has seen crowds swell to record numbers in the past couple of seasons, and Arsenal are understood to have already made the decision that all of their women’s Champions League games would be played at the Emirates this year, rather than their normal home of Meadow Park – which wouldn’t meet UEFA requirements in any event.

What’s also complicating the issue is that Crystal Palace’s game against Brighton has been selected for the TV on Monday 16th December.

The Daily Mail suggest that it could be moved back a day but that’s still unlikely to give the South Londoners enough rest before they’d play the Gunners, potentially on that Tuesday.

With no solution yet arrived at, it could well be the new year before the cup game against Palace gets played, and that may not even suit Arsenal either.