“Don’t know if it will work or not” – Ruben Amorim suggests Man United move could be “ruining what is good”

Ruben Amorim is expected to soon be officially unveiled as the new Manchester United manager, though it’s clear the appointment has been a difficult decision for him to make.

The 39-year-old Portuguese will be stepping right out of his comfort zone, given that he’s never managed a club outside of his own country.

Even during his playing career, Amorim only venture outside Portugal on one occasion, and that was for a short stint in the Qatari Stars League.

Ruben Amorim explains why he’s joining Man United

That type of CV might not chime with supporters of the Red Devils who will desperate for success after the abject failure of Erik ten Hag.

Having said that, the fact that he’s appeared to have turned his nose up at a move to rivals Man City will almost certainly endear him to the Old Trafford faithful.

It’s understood that Amorim will first take charge of United after the international break later in November, and the Sporting boss spoke to Portuguese media to explain why he felt the move to the Premier League was one that he had to make.

“I think all coaches need that. I think that in everyone’s life, and in yours [journalists] too, there are times when we are doing very well in life but we are missing something or we want something or to prove something,” he said to Mais Futebol.

“And we have to take a step forward in things that destabilise us, that we don’t know if it will work or not, if we are or are not ruining what is good about us, but I think everyone feels that.

“You and coaches go through the same thing in your life.”

It’s therefore a brave choice from a young manager who will immediately have pressure heaped upon his shoulders.

He has to prove beyond doubt that he has what it takes to manage such a storied institution and be the man to finally bring the glory days back to the Theatre of Dreams.

If he’s unable to do so, he’ll follow ten Hag out of the Old Trafford exit further down the line.