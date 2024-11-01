(Photos by Bryn Lennon, Clive Mason & Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Manchester United have now opted to take a leaf out of Liverpool’s playbook after appointing Ruben Amorim.

The 39-year-old manager departs Sporting CP following over four years spent with the reigning Primeira Liga champions.

The ex-Braga boss will officially begin work at Old Trafford on November 11 with his first game in charge being an away trip to struggling Ipswich Town. Interim coach Ruudy van Nistelrooy will remain at the helm until that point.

Amorim replaces the sacked Erik ten Hag – a move he is eagerly anticipating – in Manchester after a 2-1 defeat at West Ham saw the Red Devils drop to 14th in the Premier League table.

Ruben Amorim decision: INEOS follow in the footsteps of FSG at Liverpool

Whilst INEOS can be criticised for the speed of their decision-making, their reactive actions appear to bode well for the future.

One key change that may have flown under the radar is the club’s decision to hand Ruben Amorim the title of ‘head coach’ – a leaf taken directly out of the FSG-Liverpool playbook– as reported on X (formerly Twitter) by Ben Jacobs.

First time Manchester United has appointed a 'head coach' rather than a 'manager'. Amorim does not have a recruitment veto. He is a notably different profile from former #MUFC bosses, but his arrival also reflects the evolution of Manchester United's football structure.? pic.twitter.com/4E8xBFyinL — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 1, 2024

Likewise seeking to focus the role on coaching as opposed to the general running of the club, Arne Slot took up a more stripped-back position compared to his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.

Positive signs for Man Utd’s Premier League campaign

The fact the Red Devils will be the Dutchman’s opening league game in charge for Liverpool (Ipswich away) perhaps is another positive omen for the club’s new boss.

One should, of course, be careful of reading too closely into positive omens given how quickly things went south after a deceptively bright start to life for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer!

But surely a move to limit Amorim’s involvement in wider club decisions can only be positive after years of disarray and poor decision-making behind the scenes.

Slot, admittedly, had a world-class squad to work with immediately upon arrival, but has clearly benefitted from being given the freedom to focus purely on matters on the training ground.

United fans will be hoping to see their new head coach follow a similar trajectory!