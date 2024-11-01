Tottenham are ready to part ways with Sergio Reguilon. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham are ready to part ways with Sergio Reguilon in 2025 and the left-back is already attracting interest from La Liga club Getafe.

The 2024 summer transfer window was very productive for Spurs as the North London club managed to successfully clear out a lot of deadwood with Joe Rodon, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Japhet Tanganga all departing Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

There were others that Tottenham tried to move on but failed, one being Reguilon.

The full-back is out of contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of this season, which means this summer would have been the ideal time to sell the 27-year-old.

The defender could not find himself a new club but that will not be the case in 2025, as Getafe are very interested in bringing the former Sevilla star back to Spain, reports Fichajes.

Reguilon – who is on £78k-per-week at Tottenham- is believed to be interested in the move and is free to agree a deal with the La Liga outfit from January onwards given his pending free agent status.

Reguilon has been with Tottenham since 2020 and his time at the North London club has been a mixed bag as the Spaniard showed his ability on several occasions but lacked consistency overall.

A move back to Spain could be exactly what the 27-year-old needs and given that he will be a free agent, other clubs may become interested now that Getafe have shown an interest.

The left-back is a talented player, therefore, this next move is huge for his career as he needs to select a club and a manager who can help him get the best out of himself.