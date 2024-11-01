“Not too serious” – Huge boost for €50m Tottenham star as Postecoglou eases injury fears

Ange Postecoglou has provided an update on Micky van de Ven. (Pictures by Sky Sports)

Tottenham fans have been handed a big boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday as Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that the injury of Micky van de Ven injury is “not too serious”.

The Dutch star limped off during Spurs’ Carabao Cup win over Man City on Wednesday after suffering a hamstring injury early in the first half of the tie, which sparked major concern around the stadium given the defender’s history with injuries in that area of his body.

Van de Ven missed several months of the 2023/24 campaign with a hamstring problem and the 23-year-old was certainly aware of this on Wednesday night.

The Spurs star was devasted leaving the pitch in North London as the Netherlands international was spotted heading to the dressing room in tears. At this point, many feared that the centre-back would be out for several weeks but that is not the case.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Postecoglou eased any fears over the fitness of Van de Ven by stating that the Dutch star’s issue is “not too serious”.

“Micky has strained a hamstring,” confirmed the Tottenham boss via Sky Sports. “It’s not too serious but will probably be after the international break for him.

“He was disappointed, obviously, he was really looking forward to the game so was a bit emotional but it is definitely not a bad one like last time that kept him out for quite a while.

“He will work hard and the good thing is we’ve got the international break, which is an extra two weeks, so hopefully it means he won’t miss too much football.”

Micky van de Ven news is a big relief for Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou

Van de Ven’s injury is a big blow for Tottenham, especially with an in-form Aston Villa coming to town on Sunday; however, the Dutch defender’s issue could have been much worse and Spurs fans will be grateful his situation is not like last season.

The centre-back has become a favourite of the fans and Postecoglou since moving from Wolfsburg as part of a €50m deal last summer due to his insane burst of speed, amongst other talents, which allows the Australian coach’s team to play with a high-line.

Tottenham travel to Man City on November 23 and that is a clash Spurs will hope to have Van de Ven back for.