Liverpool superstar, Trent Alexander-Arnold, continues to be the subject of much transfer speculation, with one former Premier League CEO believing that he’s already made the decision on what he wants to do next.

The right back, 26, is known to be coveted by Spanish giants, Real Madrid, and the Reds are even believed to have already identified his replacement.

The only reason that the uncertainty still exists, is because the player has seemingly shown no real sign of extending his Liverpool deal, which runs out next June.

What that means in practice is that the England international will be free to talk to other clubs from January 1.

Given that he would effectively be a free transfer, should he not sign on the dotted line for Arne Slot, that would afford potential buying clubs the opportunity of offering him a much higher salary than they otherwise would be able to.

It’s perhaps the idea of a lucrative deal on top of the notion of playing for arguably the world’s biggest club that could well sway Trent’s mind.

“My own gut feeling is that Trent has decided Real Madrid is a very appealing opportunity,” former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“He’ll go overseas as a young player after seeing the success that others have had with a fantastic lifestyle.

“I remember selling Thomas Gravesen to Real Madrid – he said it was 85% show business and 15% football.

“There’s an appeal unique to Madrid for younger players. To have that on your CV when you retire, it’s hard to give up that opportunity.”

If Wyness is on the right lines with his opinion, that’ll be a huge blow to Liverpool and their supporters, who have seen Trent grow up before their eyes.

Having been at the club since 2004 when aged six, to ultimately decide to move on would surely be a huge wrench for the player and a decision he won’t have taken lightly, if that’s the route he does decide to go down.