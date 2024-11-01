One of major Liverpool trio out of contract in 2025 “making advances” towards exit door

Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool is uncertain. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold remains uncertain at Liverpool but the latest reports state that the 26-year-old is heading for the exit door at Anfield.

The Reds vice-captain is out of contract with the Merseyside club at the end of the season and although all parties are working on a deal behind the scenes, there have been no concrete updates on negotiations going well.

This alerted Real Madrid to the England international’s situation at Liverpool and the La Liga champions are ready to pounce should Alexander-Arnold opt to leave his boyhood club.

According to Football Insider, the Spanish giants are “making advances” towards signing the full-back next summer and the likelihood of the defender leaving increases the longer his contract situation at Anfield drags on.

Alexander-Arnold is free to negotiate with Real Madrid from January onwards and if the right-back has not signed a new contract with Liverpool by then, the Premier League club will be starting to sweat as the lure of the La Liga giants will start to grow stronger for the Reds talent.

The Merseyside club are also dealing with the fact that Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are out of contract in 2025, but given Alexander-Arnold’s age and talent, the 26-year-old should be the priority.

Liverpool need to prioritise the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold is a player Liverpool can not afford to let go as the 26-year-old is irreplaceable because there are no other right-backs on the planet able to do what the Englishman does with the ball at his feet.

The full-back has been with the Merseyside club throughout his entire career and has amassed 322 appearances for his boyhood team, scoring 19 goals and assisting a further 83.

The England international is key to Are Slot’s plans at Liverpool but having already achieved everything with the Reds, will the prestige of Real Madrid be too much for the player to turn down in 2025?