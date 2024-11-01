‘Losing their minds’: Paul Merson reacts to transfer news he’s heard coming out Man Utd

(Photos by Octavio Passos & Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres is one of the most admired attacking properties on the market.

It’s fair to say that Ruben Amorim’s agreed switch to Old Trafford, replacing sacked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, will only inspire further speculation over his future.

Despite a January transfer exit not being on the cards, as far as Sporting CP are concerned, it’s difficult to imagine interested clubs not taking advantage of the fresh turbulence at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Only time will tell whether the Red Devils will bite the bullet for the Primeira Liga striker.

Paul Merson can’t believe Man United transfer rumours around Viktor Gyokeres

Paul Merson, it would seem, is a little frustrated by the suggestion United could plot a move for the Swede.

“Now they’re talking of bringing Viktor Gyokeres in. This is what does my head in, honestly,” the Sky Sports pundit wrote for Sportskeeda.

“He was playing for Coventry a while ago and no one wanted him. Now he goes to a lesser league, does well and suddenly you have to pay £40-50 million extra for him!

“Imagine if he was still at Coventry and United wanted him? Everybody will be losing their minds.”

Whilst there’s a risk Amorim’s men could miss out on his now-former protege, the Old Trafford-based side may be best advised to wait until the summer transfer window when Sporting’s stance on his release clause is expected to soften.

Manchester United, it’s worth noting, now hold the advantage with the arrival of Ten Hag’s well-respected successor.

It’s just a question of whether or not the former Braga boss feels satisfied enough with his offensive options without the need to dip into the winter window.

Ruben Amorim may need to decide quickly given that Arsenal and Chelsea hold an interest in the Sporting striker.

Should Manchester United sign Gyokeres?

Manchester United have a goalscoring problem – that much should be clear from a glance at the Premier League table.

The English top-flight side have scored eight league goals in 2024/25, the second-worst rate behind Crystal Palace and Southampton (6).

Rasmus Hojlund (one league goal), though an exciting prospect 21 years of age, remains raw. Plus, the pressure on his shoulders is hardly helped by the fact that Marcus Rashford (one league goal) has yet to rediscover his incredible vein of goalscoring form from the 2022/23 season.

Perhaps a new head coach, a new way of thinking and tactical tweaks will help get the best out of United’s current roster.

If not, Gyokeres’ 12 goals from nine league games would suggest he should be considered to plug that gap.