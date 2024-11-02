“Absolutely brilliant” – Newcastle duo praised for role in Magpies’ early opener against Arsenal

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Despite being the game’s big underdogs, Newcastle United, thanks to Alexander Isak, wasted no time in taking the lead against Arsenal during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kickoff.

The Gunners, who have travelled to St. James’ Park, fell behind after just 12 minutes.

Isak, whose recent effort was his 12th goal in as many goal games, opened the match’s scoring after he beat David Raya from a few yards out.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon combine for early Newcastle goal against Arsenal

The Sweden international rose highest for an excellent ball in from winger Anthony Gordon and nodded the ball into the back of the net.

What a cross from Gordon and what a header from Isak! ? Newcastle take the lead against Arsenal!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK ? pic.twitter.com/GZ5FUdrusQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 2, 2024

Speaking about the pair’s emphatic link-up play, TNT Sports co-commentator Lucy Ward said: “What a header that was from Isak.

“[…] What a finish that is. Isak has had a slow start to the season, couple of injuries, but that was absolutely brilliant.”

And acknowledging the role Gordon played in the Magpies’ quick-fire opener, fellow commentator Darren Fletcher said: “Super ball from Anthony Gordon.”

Ironically, the 25-year-old is one of the big-names linked with a transfer to Arsenal next summer. However, for now, he is Mikel Arteta’s nemesis.

As for Gordon’s early contribution — it would have pleased Eddie Howe, who continues to favour the 23-year-old over Harvey Barnes.

As things stand with Newcastle leading Arsenal, the Gunners will stay third in the Premier League table on 18 points but would have played a game more than second and first placed Liverpool (22) and Manchester City (23).