Arsenal make decision on Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak as latest twist has emerged

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have decided not to pursue a move for Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international is being targeted for a move by a number of Premier League clubs and they are all monitoring his progress at St James’ Park as well as his contract talks with Eddie Howe’s side.

Arsenal were linked with a move for the striker but they decided not to make a move for him in the summer transfer window and Mikel Arteta showed faith in his attacking options.

As per the report, Isak has issues about the direction the club is heading in at the moment and he wants to compete for the biggest honours in football but he feels that will not be possible at Newcastle.

However, the striker has a contract that runs until 2028 and that is why Newcastle United have no fears over the future of the attacker.

They are still keen on extending his contract and sorting out his long term future at the club but teams across Europe are monitoring his situation at Newcastle and they would be looking to make a move if Isak decides not to renew his contract.

The player and his entourage are keen on signing a new contract at Newcastle as he is considered an unsellable asset by the Premier League club.

After agreeing a new deal with Anthony Gordon recently, the Magpies are ready to make another statement by extending the contract of Isak.

Arsenal have moved on from Alexander Isak to other targets

Arsenal may have decided to move in another direction and the Gunners have been linked with a move for Palmeiras striker Luighi.

The attacker is valued at £67m, as per the report, which would be a significantly less amount than what they would have to pay for Isak.

Meanwhile at Newcastle, Howe would be hoping to see Isak find his form from last season and help the club qualify for a European competition next season.