Arsenal want to sign Palmeiras striker Luighi.

Arsenal are keen on signing the Palmeiras striker Luighi.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in Brazilian football and he is on the radar of multiple european clubs. According to Fichajes, Arsenal are looking to put together a formidable squad for the future and the club hierarchy is looking to bring in the Palmeiras prodigy.

The transfer would be in line with their long-term strategy and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done. The report states that the striker is valued at €80 million (£67m) and Arsenal have previously had an offer rejected for him.

Palmeiras do not want to lose the Brazilian youngster any time soon. Apart from including a substantial release clause in his contract, they have him on a long-term deal which runs until 2028. It is fair to assume that Arsenal will have to pay his release clause if they want to get the deal done.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. It seems that Arsenal are keen on improving their attacking unit.

The striker has done nothing to justify the €80 million price tag, but it could be a quality long-term investment for Arsenal. The 18-year-old has the potential to develop into a star in future and he could end up justifying the investment.

Luighi might fancy Arsenal move

The opportunity to move to Arsenal could be quite attractive for the Brazilian youngster as well. It would be a huge step up in his career and he would get the opportunity to prove himself in European football. In addition to that, Arsenal have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help him fulfil his potential. Regular exposure to English football could do wonders for his development.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to break the bank for him.