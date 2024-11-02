(Photo by Michaela STACHE / AFP)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away from the club with his contract nearing its end in 2025.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has now hinted that the club could offer him an extension in the near future. The manager has revealed that the player is working hard and he is competing at a high level right now. The club will hold discussions with him regarding his future. Arteta also labelled the Ghanaian international as a big player for the club.

He said to Football London: “He’s only 31 & he’s in a really good place & yes, we’ll have discussions. The one thing that we needed was Thomas to be at the level we wanted certainly. He’s working so hard to do what he’s doing at the moment. I think he’s playing really well in different positions with different demands & he’s coping with it in a great way. He’s a big player for us.”

Partey is currently 31 and he is unlikely to get better with time. It would be ideal for Arsenal to find a quality long-term alternative for him. However, there is no doubt that he has been hugely impressive for the North London club this season and he could prove to be a very useful asset for them in the short term.

He has been linked with a return to Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Partey could fancy Arsenal stay

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The midfielder could be attracted to the idea of continuing in the Premier League with Arsenal if they are prepared to offer him a new deal. It is fair to assume that the Gunners are likely to offer him a short-term contract, given his age and injury history.

Arsenal will be hoping to win major trophies and they need experience and quality. Keeping Partey at the club for now could prove to be a wise decision. The 31-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he seems to have re-discovered his top form. It remains to be seen whether he can guide Arsenal to a trophy this season.