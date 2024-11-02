(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keen on signing the Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

According to a report from Sky via Fichajes, Chelsea are preparing a huge offer to sign the Swedish international striker who scored 25 goals for Newcastle last season. He has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Isak has firmly established himself as one of the best strikers in the league, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea if they can get the deal done. They need more depth in the attacking unit and the 25-year-old could compete with Nicolas Jackson for the starting spot.

The Senegal international has started the season really well, scoring six goals in nine league matches. However, more competition for places will help him improve. Chelsea need more depth in the side in order to do well across multiple competitions. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they are expected to compete for the league title and do well in the European competitions.

Signing another top-class striker would be a wise decision for the Blues, and the Newcastle star would be ideal for them. The 25-year-old could be tempted to move to Stamford Bridge if the opportunity presents itself.

It is no surprise that Arsenal are keen on him as well. Gabriel Jesus has not managed to impress since his move to the London club and the Gunners need an upgrade on him. Isak would be a superb addition.

Newcastle unlikely to sell Alexander Isak

However, Newcastle are unlikely to be open to selling the player to a direct rival. He is an indispensable asset for the Magpies and they do not need to sell him. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they will look to build a formidable squad capable of winning trophies. They must hold onto their best players in order to succeed.

The report states that Chelsea could be willing to offer €75 million in order to get the deal done. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Convincing Newcastle to sell the player any time soon will be very difficult.