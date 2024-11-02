Chelsea want to sign Vinicius Junior.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

The 24-year-old Brazilian could be on his way out of the club and the Blues are keeping an eye on his situation. According to Fichajes, they will face competition from PSG and Manchester United for his services.

Vinicius recently missed out on the Ballon d’Or despite having an incredible season last year, where he helped Real Madrid win the league title and the UEFA Champions League. He scored 24 goals and picked up 11 assists along the way as well.

There is no doubt that he would be a world-class addition to the Chelsea attack. He would be a major upgrade on players like Mykhilo Mudryk or Noni Madueke. However, signing him will not be easy. He has a contract with Los Blancos until 2027 and he is likely to cost a lot.

The Spanish outfit are keen to tie him down to a new deal. Convincing them to sell the player could be quite difficult. Apparently, Vinicius has rejected the last renewal proposal from Real Madrid and that has fuelled further speculations surrounding his future.

Chelsea need someone like Vinicius Junior

Chelsea could use a top-class winger like him and the Brazilian could transform them in the attack. Apart from his ability to take on defenders and beat them, he can score goals consistently. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Also, he is a proven matchwinner at the highest level. He has shown that with Real Madrid in the big games.

His mentality, quality and winning experience could prove to be invaluable for the Blues if they can get the deal done.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to try their luck and test Real Madrid’s resolve with an offer at the end of the season.