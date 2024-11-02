Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Saturday’s matchup between Newcastle and Arsenal had a bit of everything, and in this article, we’re going to look at some of the best, and funniest, football memes following the home team’s victory.

Arsenal travelled to Newcastle for Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off and would have been hopeful of getting a win to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, a headed effort after just 12 minutes from Alexander Isak turned out to be the match’s winning goal.

The Sweden international’s early goal ensured all three points stayed on Tyneside and dealt a bitter blow to Mikel Arteta’s title hopes.

The Gunners’ latest defeat, which is their second of the domestic season, sees them remain in third place, four points behind Liverpool and five behind Manchester City, but, should other results go against them, could drop as low as ninth come the end of the weekend.

Following a brutally disappointing performance from the Londoners fans have been quick to wallow in the Londoners’ misery. Check out some of the funniest social media reactions and memes below.

Bitter Arsenal sent brutal reminder

Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in November last year saw a controversial decision decide the result.

The Gunners felt the ball had gone just out of play in the build-up to Anthony Gordon’s goal. Upon a VAR review, it was determined the ball had remained in play, thus allowing the goal to stand.

And remembering the incident from 12 months ago, Newcastle fans were quick to mock today’s opponents by sarcastically saying that Isak’s goal should not have stood because the ball had clearly gone out of play.

Arsenal fans: “Can’t believe Newcastle’s goal was allowed to stand—ball was clearly out of play!” pic.twitter.com/tnXzORkXWy — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) November 2, 2024

Oleksandr ZinchenkNO

Oleksandr Zinchenko replaced Mikel Merino after 61 minutes and fans were quick to point out how Mikel Arteta should have opted to bring on Myles Lewis-Skelly instead.

Bringing Zinchenko on over MLS pic.twitter.com/pJTjjhpYp6 — E? (@AFCE10_) November 2, 2024

Not Livramento be for Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli had an afternoon to forget. The Brazilian winger failed to make an impact and fans online were quick to recognise it.

Matched up with Tino Livramento, Arsenal’s number 11 was second best to in every department, including head-to-head sprints.

Using a clip of Arsenal Fan TV host Robbie Lyle running to troll Martinelli’s performance, one X user posted an hilarious video with the caption: “Martinelli tryna outpace Livramento.”

Martinelli tryna outpace Livramento pic.twitter.com/goxaaEmH7l — gustavo (@gusfringldn) November 2, 2024

Saka feels the Burn

Along with Lewis Hall, who deservingly earned the ‘Man of the Match’ award, fellow defender Dan Burn was also excellent.

The 6’7″ centre-back kept Bukayo Saka quiet all afternoon with the Arsenal winger’s failure to win his individual duels made a mockery of on social media.

Dan Burn to Saka in the first half #NEWARS pic.twitter.com/ByqTOLoXcL — Slotty 2 Hotty (@ArneysReds) November 2, 2024

Title hopes over… Again

Taking aim at the fact the Gunners were many fans’ pick to win the Premier League this season, as well as last, one fan online trolled the side for their failure to achieve… Well, anything, actually.