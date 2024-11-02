Ruud van Nistelrooy issues injury concern for Man United ahead of Chelsea clash

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday and interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will be taking charge of his second match.

The Red Devils managed to win their first match under the interim Dutch manager 5-2 against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

It was a surprising performance from the Premier League giants who looked like a completely different team under Van Nistelrooy as compared to former manager Erik ten Hag.

The big match against Chelsea will be a huge test of Man United’s resolve in their start to life without Ten Hag.

Even though Ruben Amorim has been confirmed as the club’s new manager, Van Nistelrooy will be hoping to left his mark on the job.

However, the Dutch manager is concerned about the fitness of one of his players ahead of the match at Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen is doubtful for the match against Chelsea and Van Nistelrooy’s comments showed that he is not too confident about the Denmark international getting fit in time to face Enzo Maresca’s side.

Van Nistelrooy informed the club media that the medical team is working hard to secure the Dane’s spot in the matchday squad, though his availability remains uncertain.

He said:

“Not many changes. We’re still hoping and working hard to get Christian Eriksen part of the squad. He’s working hard to make it in the last moment. And other than that, there’s no news on players that will be available, any other than yesterday.”

Christian Eriksen has been in fine form for Man United this season

With four goals and three assists this season, Eriksen has been an important part of the Man United starting line up in recent weeks.

Man United midfield will struggle without the creativity and experience of Eriksen.

The Danish midfielder is facing an uncertain future at the club and he could leave at the end of the season but his performances over the last few weeks have shown that he could still perform at the top level.

It all depends on Amorim now and whether he is willing to give Eriksen the opportunity to play moving forward.