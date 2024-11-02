Jamie Carragher takes aim at Liverpool’s rivals Man City and Arsenal with hilarious reaction

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Liverpool won their match against Brighton 2-1 but more importantly for them, both of their title rivals lost today.

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United in the early kick off today while Manchester City suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Bournemouth.

It was an important day in the title race for all the teams involved but Arne Slot and his Liverpool side will come out happy having taken a two point lead over Pep Guardiola’s Man City side.

The Reds were losing 1-0 at Anfield against Brighton but goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah made sure Liverpool avoid another hiccup at Anfield this season, just like they experienced earlier in the season against Nottingham Forest.

With eight wins from ten Premier League matches this season, Slot has settled well at Liverpool and shown that they can compete for the top honours even after the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

Jamie Carragher reacted hilariously to Arsenal and Man City losing today and Liverpool winning the match and taking stop spot in the Premier League standings.

Jamie Carragher pokes fun at title rivals Man City and Arsenal

Carragher can be seen in the video saying “What a matchday this was!” in a funny manner, poking fun at Liverpool’s title rivals Arsenal and Man City.

Liverpool are looking unstoppable this season and under Slot, they have improved their attack as well as defense.

The Reds have only conceded six Premier League goals all season. Not only is their defense hard to break but their attack is on a completely different level, thanks to Salah inspiring the team and scoring seven goals in the league.

The title race promises to be an exciting one and Liverpool have shown that they will challenge until the end.

They have already taken a seven point lead over Arsenal which proves that they are operating on a completely different level at the moment.