According to journalist Graeme Bailey, there is more of a chance of Liverpool signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Nico Williams than Omar Marmoush.

The Egyptian attacker has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool after showing his brilliant form for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

He has managed to score 11 goals and provided seven assists across 13 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

His fine form has seen some of the biggest clubs in world football take notice of his talent and Liverpool have been among his biggest admirers.

However, Bailey has claimed that instead of signing Marmoush, Liverpool could be offered the chance to sign Kvaratskhelia from Napoli next summer.

The Reds have already signed a Georgian player in Giorgi Mamardashvili who will join the club next season and another Georgian player could arrive in the form of Kvaratskhelia.

“Liverpool have looked at him, clearly he’s on fire this season with Frankfurt but I don’t think it’s as far along as some are claiming,” the journalist told Rousing The Kop.

“I’ve heard some people say it’s virtually a done deal, I don’t think that’s the case at all. Liverpool have got a lot of irons in the fire when it comes to that right side, I think Marmoush is someone they’ve looked at but I’d be reticent to say he’s their first choice.

“When you’ve got the likes of possibly Kvaratskhelia on the market, let’s not forget that Liverpool have just brought in the second best Georgian player. Liverpool are all over Kvaratskhelia, they know about the situation, there might be a chance of getting him next summer,” Bailey adds.

“Nico Williams might be on the market. I just think there are options out there that are distinctly more ‘Liverpool’ than Marmoush is.”

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia can add goals and creativity to Liverpool

Kvaratskhelia has helped Antonio Conte’s Napoli side to lead the Serie A standings after 10 matches this season.

The 23-year-old winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, has scored five goals and provided two assists in ten matches this season and has instantly become one of the best players in the league under the leadership of Conte.

Liverpool’s interest in Marmoush, as well as in Kvaratskhelia shows that they could possibly be preparing for life without Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool star is in the final year of his contract at the club with links to the Saudi Pro League gathering pace and the uncertainty over his future has made the Reds keep their eyes opened in the market and look for his potential replacement.

It would be a tough task to replace the prolific Liverpool attacker and they might not be able to find somebody as good as him in the market but the Reds would have to take a chance on someone, just like they did on Salah.