(Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the former Liverpool winger Ryan Kent.

The 27-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Fenerbahce and he is thought to be on the radar of Leyton Orient as well. According to a report from the Scottish Sun, his four-year contract was terminated last week.

The winger has struggled for game time since his departure from Rangers 18 months ago and he needs to join a club where he will get ample game time. He needs to play regularly in order to get his career back on track.

The player has been linked with clubs from England, Scotland and Saudi Arabia as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The report states that Leeds United are long-term admirers of the player and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him. He will be an attractive target as a free agent and he could prove to be a useful acquisition.

The 27-year-old has shown his quality in Scotland with Rangers and he could be a very useful player if he can regain his form and confidence. Leeds need more quality and depth in the wide areas. Manor Solomon has struggled with persistent injury problems since joining the club and Kent could be a quality alternative.

The 27-year-old will be desperate to prove himself in English football and get his career back on track. A move to the Championship club will be an attractive opportunity for him as well.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties can work out a deal. Securing his services on a free transfer would be an inexpensive investment for Leeds. It will allow them to focus on the other areas of their squad in January.