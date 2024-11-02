“In real pain” – Liverpool concern as defender suffers ‘elbow or shoulder’ injury against Brighton

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Liverpool will be sweating on the severity of the injury Ibrahima Konate suffered just before the halftime break against Brighton.

The 25-year-old was named in Arne Slot’s starting lineup to face Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls.

Playing in defence alongside captain Virgil Van Dijk, Konate has been tasked with stopping Brighton’s in-form attack.

However, unable to prevent Ferdi Kadioglu from opening the game’s scoring, the Reds have trailed since the 14th minute.

And Slot’s afternoon got worse after Konate went down injured with a few seconds left to play before the halftime break.

Ibrahima Konate injury ‘major concern’ for Liverpool

Reporting about the French defender’s recent setback, Liverpool-focused journalist James Pearce told his followers on X Konate received treatment from medical staff while his teammates went down the Anfield tunnel.

Confirming Konate’s struggles, Pearce added that the defender’s problem appeared to have stemmed from either his shoulder or elbow.

Konate back on his feet but in real pain. Looks like he's damaged his elbow or shoulder. Major concern for Liverpool — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 2, 2024

Failure to continue will see Konate join Diogo Jota, Alisson, Harvey Elliot and Federico Chiesa on the Liverpool treatment.

A potentially significant blow for Slot, who is looking to capitalise on Arsenal’s failure to beat Newcastle United earlier on Saturday.