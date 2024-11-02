“It is entirely possible” – Former Liverpool man makes sensational claim about Reds star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s move to Saudi Arabia is “entirely possible”.

The Liverpool attacker has entered the final year of his contract at the club and his long term future at Anfield remains uncertain.

The Egyptian star has been linked with a move away from the Premier League with Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer mentioned as his next possible destination.

Salah has ruled in the Premier League and in Europe with Liverpool and that is why he is linked with a move to the Middle East or to America where he could start a new chapter in his career and take on a new challenge.

“I don’t know, but it is entirely possible that this will happen,” Schmadtke told Al-Eqtisadiah when questioned on Salah’s future.

“The Saudi League is developing every year, due to more money being invested in the competition.

“The Saudi League deals have affected the work of some European clubs, but the matter does not rise to the level of harm, and I welcome working in it if I receive a good offer.”

The Reds have rejected a massive offer for their star player in the past from Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

Arne Slot’s side are keen to keep the attacker at the club and considering the form they have shown this season, they would be foolish to allow him to leave the club.

Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool next year?

Interest from Saudi Arabia would remain in Salah as he is the ideal player to become the new face of football in the Middle East, however, with his current form showing he is still one of the best players in the world, a move away from Europe would be too early for him.

Comments from Schmadtke would worry the Liverpool fans though and Salah remaining tight lipped over his future intentions is only going to increase the anxiety level among the fanbase.

In nine Premier League matches this season, Salah has scored six goals, provided five assists and has shown that he is responsibly leading the Liverpool attack.

The offer would remain on the table from Saudi Arabia even in a few seasons time but at the moment, Liverpool need him and he needs to stay in the Premier League and play football at the highest level.

The Reds have already started working on finding a replacement of Salah and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens is one of the players they are monitoring.

On the other hand, Jamie Carragher has some encouraging words for Liverpool fans about Salah’s future at the club.