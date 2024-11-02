Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

Liverpool are unlikely to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold before the end of the season after quoting Real Madrid a price the Spanish giants are unwilling to pay in January.

With just eight months left on his contract, the 26-year-old has become one of football’s most talked about players.

Heavily linked with a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold, an academy product of Liverpool, could stun fans by refusing to extend his stay at Anfield and pursue a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid happy to wait for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Speculation linking Alexander-Arnold with Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos was recently amplified after the defender admitted his number one goal is to become the first-ever full-back to win the Ballon d’Or — an award typically associated with players playing in La Liga.

Consequently, Real Madrid’s pursuit of Alexander-Arnold is set to ramp up, and even though Dani Carvajal’s injury has forced the 15-time European winners to sound out an emergency mid-season replacement, according to Defensa Central, Florentino Perez is unlikely to sanction a move for Liverpool’s number 66 due to the Reds’ asking price.

Liverpool set asking price

Demanding at least £42 million (€50 million) in exchange for the England international in January, Madrid don’t want to spend so much on a player who will be available on a free transfer just six months later.

Understandably determined not to overpay for the 26-year-old, Perez knows there is no need to bow to Liverpool’s demands. The prospect of moving to the Spanish giants is often too good for any player to turn down, especially one that has refused to rule out a transfer.

The fact Alexander-Arnold will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement within eight weeks only adds to Madrid’s advantageous position.

Until official communication is made stating otherwise, Liverpool fans will remain deeply concerned one of their greatest-ever homegrown stars could be playing his final season at Anfield.

Since being promoted to the Reds’ first team in 2016, Alexander-Arnold, whose performances in the 2018-19 Champions League helped guide the team to a famous title win, has directly contributed to 102 goals in 322 games in all competitions.