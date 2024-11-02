Man United manager Ruben Amorim told to get rid of Erik ten Hag’s flop signing

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim should sell Brazilian winger Antony.

The former Ajax winger has struggled at Old Trafford since joining the club from the Dutch giants.

He was signed by former manager Erik ten Hag in a big money move but he has turned out to be one of the worst signings in the club’s history.

Considering the amount of money the Red Devils paid to sign him, his return has been absolutely embarrassing and his future at the club remains uncertain.

Following the departure of Ten Hag from Man United, the man who signed Antony and trusted him in recent weeks ahead of Amad Diallo, the Brazilian is now likely to be shown the exit door and replaced by another player.

Crook believes the 24-year-old should be sold by the new manager and he did not hold back when he was questioned about the Man United star.

talkSPORT’s Crook was asked by the Daily Mail about the signings of Ten Hag that Man United should keep or sell.

When asked about Antony, he said:

“Sell. Every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

It is not a surprise to see these comments from Crook and most of the Man United fans feel the same way.

The club would have to accept that they made a blunder in splashing the cash on Antony and the sooner they rectify their mistake the better it is.

The Brazilian has only featured in two Premier League matches this season and his attacking output has once again been poor.

Antony has been one of the biggest flops for Man United

He scored just one goal in the Premier League in 29 appearances last season, showing that the Red Devils need a better option than him in their wide position.

Man United are already looking to replace the struggling star and his compatriot Raphinha has been targeted to replace him but Barcelona will entertain no offers for their star player who is currently in the form of his life for the La Liga giants.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Antony and whether new manager Amorim is willing to give him the opportunity to prove himself but from what he would have seen, Antony is going to be way down the pecking order at the club and the only thing that would suit him at this stage of his career is a move away from Old Trafford.

Amorim is keen to bring Ousmane Diomande at the club from Sporting Lisbon to bolster Man United’s weak defense.