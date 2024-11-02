What Man United squad “really really want” should worry Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim urged to keep van Nistelrooy by Man United squad. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim will shortly take over at Man United, and the first-team squad have already made it clear what they “really really want” from the new regime.

It’s perhaps to be expected that certain players would be linked with the Red Devils now that Amorim has been confirmed.

Both Viktor Gyokeres and Ousmane Diomande could end up at Old Trafford at some point in the future, but the knowledge of any new signings isn’t what appears to be behind the current squad’s demands.

Man United squad “really really want” van Nistelrooy to stay

According to The Sun‘s sources, the squad “really really want” Ruud van Nistelrooy to stay on at the club.

The Dutchman has a rich history at the Theatre of Dreams having enjoyed a spectacular playing career under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He can’t really be said to have effected anything under Erik ten Hag who brought him back to the club in the summer.

Van Nistelrooy’s expertise in the striking department clearly hasn’t translated to the first-team attackers during this season.

Notwithstanding their Carabao Cup results, United as a squad have only managed eight Premier League goals this season. Only Crystal Palace and bottom club Southampton have scored less.

Abject failure could well describe Man United in 2024/25, so having any vestiges of the ten Hag regime isn’t likely to sit will with Amorim.

? Ruben Amorim: "I'm going to take my coaching staff with me at Manchester United. They're absolutely key for me". "We've been together since Casa Pia. It was one of the conditions". pic.twitter.com/wZ77q7Obnu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 2, 2024

Indeed, he’s already indicated he’s bringing his own backroom staff with him, which might suggest there’s no room for van Nistelrooy in any event.

Fabrizio Romano quoted Amorim on X: “I’m going to take my coaching staff with me at Manchester United. They’re absolutely key for me. We’ve been together since Casa Pia. It was one of the conditions.”

That would put down a marker to the United squad that it doesn’t really matter what they want, because the coach will decide what he wants over and above anything else.