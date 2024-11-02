Mikel Arteta namechecks certain Newcastle player who destroyed them physically

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the early kick off on Saturday.

It was another brilliant performance from Eddie Howe’s team who were coming into this game after beating Chelsea 2-0 in the Carabao Cup in their previous match.

The Magpies have had a tough season so far but the last two matches have shown that they can turn it around and climb up the Premier League standings in the next few weeks.

Alexander Isak’s first half goal, brilliantly assisted by Anthony Gordon, was the difference between both the sides.

The Gunners failed to make the most of their possession and Newcastle United kept them quiet with their composed defensive performance.

Arteta was particularly impressed with one Newcastle United player, whose physical aspect earned the praise of the Spaniard.

Speaking after the match, Arteta was complimentary of Newcastle United’s Joelinton.

“They are all big and very physical, Joelinton especially he was the one he [Thomas Partey] had to deal with him, especially playing directly on his side,” he said, as quoted by the official Arsenal website.

“I love my players and I wouldn’t change them for anyone else.”

It was another poor result for the Gunners who have faced defeat against Bournemouth and played a draw against Liverpool in their last few matches.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is going through a difficult phase

The defeat at St James’ Park has left the Gunner seven points behind league leaders Liverpool.

It was the perfect weekend for Arne Slot’s side who saw Arsenal and Manchester City lose their matches while they managed to win theirs with a comeback win against Brighton at Anfield.

Arteta’s comments about Joelinton’s physicality shows that the Spanish manager is looking for something similar from his team but he failed to find that against a strong Newcastle side.

The Magpies needed this win against the Gunners to change the mood around the club and this win could just be the result they were looking for to push more and turn around their season.