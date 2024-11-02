How Mikel Arteta reacted when asked if his team needs a striker like Alexander Isak

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United in the early kick off on Saturday.

The Magpies completely nullified Arsenal’s threat at St James’ Park and managed to win the match thanks to Alexander Isak’s first half goal.

Anthony Gordon played a brilliant cross from the right wing which met Isak’s head and went straight past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya who could do nothing about it.

It was another match which raised questions about Arsenal’s attack and their lack of threat up front.

Newcastle striker Isak showed Arteta exactly what he is missing in his team but the Spaniard once again showed support for his attackers.

After the match, Arteta spoke to the media and claimed that he is happy with his options in attack and his team does not need a new striker.

The Arsenal boss feels he has enough firepower in his squad to challenge for the league title and that was the reason he decided against signing a new attacker in the summer transfer window.

Arteta discussed his options and addressed the need of new attackers at the club.

He said, as reported by GOAL:

“I love my players, and I wouldn’t swap them for anybody else.”

Arteta is right in showing support for his players and they showed last season that they can challenge for the league title with the same attack.

Arteta talked about fighting for the league after the defeat against the Magpies.

He added:

“After eight, nine or 10 games last season, we didn’t talk about it, and we won’t talk about it now. It’s about how you react to [the defeat]. We’re not going to find the right words or answers to describe how we feel. We have to put it on the field on Wednesday night against Inter. It’s about being our best selves every week. Today, we weren’t our best version.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needs results in his favour soon

The Gunners travel to Italy in the Champions League in their next match to face Inter Milan and after that, they face a tough encounter at Stamford Bridge against Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side.

It is not going to get easy for Arteta and his team and they would have to be at their best in the next few matches or their season could fall apart in the early stages.

Arsenal are already seven points behind league leaders Liverpool and another defeat might end their title challenge after only four months.