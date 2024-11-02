Mo Salah stunner completes Liverpool comeback against Brighton as Reds return to top of table

Mo Salah has fired Liverpool into the lead against Brighton.

The 32-year-old had been relatively quiet against the Seagulls but produced the goods when his side needed him the most.

Trailing since the 14th minute after Ferdi Kadioglu opened the game’s scoring, Liverpool needed a big performance to turn it around.

And although Liverpool went into the halftime break still behind, and were dealt another blow after Ibrahima Konate needed medical attention following an upper arm injury, Arne Slot appears to have pulled off a tactical masterclass.

Mo Salah stunner completes Liverpool comeback

Obviously encouraging his side to produce a better display in the second 45 minutes, Slot would have been delighted to see Liverpool’s attack transform how the team were playing.

Cody Gakpo levelled the scoreline after 69 minutes with Salah scoring an excellent goal just three minutes later.

The Egypt international finished off a superb counter-attack and curled the ball beyond opposition goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Liverpool’s latest comeback win, helped by Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, sees them return to the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds, on 25 points, now sit two points clear of City and seven from Mikel Arteta’s fourth placed Arsenal following the Gunners’ 1-0 loss against Newcastle earlier in the day.