(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are set to secure the services of Manchester United senior analyst Luke Dickson when he has completed his gardening leave.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Dickson is a boyhood Newcastle and he has informed Manchester United that he wants to join the Magpies and work alongside Eddie Howe.

The analyst has been put on gardening leave and the 28-year-old will begin his new role at Newcastle in November.

Newcastle United are looking to build a formidable side in the coming seasons, and it is no surprise that they have decided to snap up a talented young analyst like Dickson. He would be a quality addition to the backroom staff and he will help the likes of Howe.

The 28-year-old was the lead academy analyst at Manchester United for five seasons and he has previously worked at clubs like Leicester City and Hibernian. He has extensive experience of working with football analytics, and it will be interesting to see if he can make a difference at Newcastle.

Luke Dickson will look to make his mark

The Magpies have an attractive project and formidable resources. They have brought in top-class players in recent seasons and it seems that they are looking to improve the backroom staff as well.

They will need a quality structure in place in order to compete with clubs like Manchester City in the near future and these appointments could prove to be crucial additions in the future. Meanwhile, Dickson will be excited to help his boyhood club develop further. He will certainly hope to play a part in their push for trophies.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are yet to bring in a quality replacement for him, and it will be interesting to see if they can fill the void left by Dickson adequately. He is highly rated across the country and Manchester United will certainly be disappointed to lose him.