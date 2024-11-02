Newcastle vs. Arsenal player ratings: Lewis Hall superb as Magpies dent Gunners’ title hopes

Photos by Naomi Baker and Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Newcastle’s victory over Arsenal on Saturday has damaged the Gunners’ title hopes.

The Magpies, thanks to an early headed goal from Alexander Isak, sealed the tie and ensured all three points stayed on Tyneside.

Both Newcastle full-backs — Tino Livaramento and Lewis Hall — were excellent with the latter deservingly picking up the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

Elsewhere, Mikel Merino endured a tough return to St. James’ Park with the Spanish midfielder relatively ineffective alongside Declan Rice in midfield.

Losing today’s game means Arsenal stay well off leaders Manchester City, and, should Pep Guardiola’s side beat Bournemouth later on, could drop to eight points behind. Newcastle improve to eighth spot but their position could change depending on other results.

In light of what was arguably Arsenal’s worst performance of the season, we have rated every player who started.

Check out our full ratings below.

Newcastle vs. Arsenal player ratings

Magpies nullify Gunners

Nick Pope — 8.0

Didn’t have much to do but kept Arsenal out and registered another clean sheet.

Tino Livramento — 8.5

Kept Gabriel Martinelli quiet all afternoon. Excellent at both ends of the pitch.

Fabian Schar — 7.5

Picked up an early yellow but kept his discipline thereafter and helped keep the Gunners at bay. Another solid performance from the experienced Swiss.

Dan Burn — 7.5

Didn’t put a foot wrong. Filled in well for Sven Botman.

Lewis Hall — 9.0

Man of the match. Another solid defensive performance from the former Chelsea full-back. Dealt with Bukayo Saka well and didn’t let the England international get into his usual flow.

Bruno Guimaraes — 7.5

Strong in the heart of Newcastle’s midfield.

Sean Longstaff — 7.0

Put himself about and made it hard for Arsenal’s playmakers to get time on the ball.

Joe Willock — 7.0

Solid display before being subbed off for Sandro Tonali after 65 minutes.

Anthony Gordon — 7.5

Superb in attack, especially in the first-half. His cross after 12 minutes provided an assist for Alexander Isak’s game-winning goal.

Joelinton — 7.0

Industrious as always, and, like Longstaff and Willock, didn’t let Arsenal’s midfield function.

Alexander Isak — 7.5

Great display in attack. The Swede led the Magpies’ line well. His game-winning header was his 12th in as many home games.

Gunners miles off title challenge

David Raya — 6.0

He won’t get any credit but the Spaniard have a bad game. Had it not been for him, the scoreline could’ve been a lot worse.

Thomas Partey — 4.0

So out of place at right-back.

William Saliba — 5.0

Fans will be glad he’s back after his recent suspension but didn’t perform to his usual standards today.

Gabriel — 5.0

Similarly to Saliba, Gabriel will have better days.

Jurrien Timber — 5.0

Not Arsenal’s worst player but quiet ineffective at both ends. Subbed off for Ben White after 70 minutes.

Mikel Merino — 3.0

Poor performance on his return to St. James’ Park. Subbed off Oleksandr Zinchenko with half an hour to play.

Declan Rice — 4.5

Doesn’t appear to be at his best when asked to play in a midfield double-pivot alongside Merino. Big concern.

Bukayo Saka — 4.0

Ineffective and nullified by Hall.

Gabriel Martinelli — 2.0

One of his worst performances in an Arsenal shirt. Put out of his misery and replaced by youngster Ethan Nwaneri with 30 minutes to go.

Leandro Trossard — 3.0

Offered absolutely nothing in front of goal. Disappointing.

Kai Havertz — 3.0

Like his fellow attackers, Havertz offered nothing and posed very little threat to Newcastle’s defence. Arteta’s need for a new number nine has only been proven further.