“I can do things my way” – Delighted Ruben Amorim has got “exactly” what he wants at Man United

Ruben Amorim will soon start at Man United and it appears the Portuguese coach has got exactly what he wanted ahead of his start date.

Notwithstanding the 39-year-old has admitted that he doesn’t know if the move will work out for him or not, and it’s unlikely to be what his new squad “really really want,” to start with at least, Amorim will have things just how he wants them.

? Ruben Amorim on Manchester United struggling: "Well, this is exactly the context I wanted because I can do things my way". pic.twitter.com/6Ar3MhHX6L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 2, 2024

As Fabrizio Romano quoted on X, Amorim is clearly glad that the Red Devils have been struggling of late as it means he “can do things my way.”

He does have the toughest task on his hands in any event.

So far in the Premier League, United have managed a meagre total of eight goals. Only Crystal Palace and bottom club, Southampton, have scored less (six each).

At the opposite end of the pitch, it seems that Erik ten Hag was never really able to have a settled defence.

Whether it be injuries or loss of form, the lack of cohesion and ability has to be a real worry.

Should Amorim revert to his favoured back three too, that would clearly see the likes of Harry Maguire looking for potential alternative employment elsewhere.

Ultimately, he will be judged on results and standard of performance, both of which have been found wanting for a while now.

Amorim also can’t be expected to change things overnight, but there needs to be an injection of positivity around the Theatre of Dreams to at least ensure that the Old Trafford faithful are with him from the get go.

If he can get United playing anywhere close to the levels his Sporting side have displayed this season, success will almost certainly follow in due course.