Exclusive: Ruben Amorim eyeing £90m-rated “special talent” who will “light up Old Trafford”

Bruno Amorim wants Kvicha Kvaratskhelia at Man United. Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim has finally been announced as the new Man United head coach, and he’ll begin his new journey in the Premier League on November 11.

It’s already been rumoured that he could be making the same mistake as predecessor Erik ten Hag, however, Stan Collymore has given his own opinion on what Amorim must do as soon as he gets his feet under the table at Old Trafford.

Of course, the Portuguese will be judged on the trophies he wins for the club, the style of football his team plays and the quality of player he buys.

Ruben Amorim wants Kvaratskhelia to replace Antony

CaughtOffside sources have suggested that he is already eyeing a “special talent” who will “light up Old Trafford.”

Although Napoli are believed to have put a £90m price tag on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s head, Amorim is keen to land the Georgian ace, to replace United flop, Antony.

Sources have also advanced that although the 23-year-old is in talks with Napoli regarding extending his contract, they are currently at an impasse.

It’s understood that the Partnopei are not willing to accede to a low release clause insisted upon by the agent, no doubt with a view to the player being sold at a later date – with a fee much more attractive to potential buying clubs.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on what is a developing situation for a winger who is known for his offensive skills and creativity.

Following Erik ten Hag’s departure, Man United will allow Brazilian winger Antony to move on, and the Red Devils want to ensure that he is adequately replaced.

Kvaratskhelia has continued to impress and United scouts were known to be at the Stadio Carlo Castellani during Napoli’s 1-0 win over Empoli to watch him in action.

The player still remains a potential target for Paris Saint-Germain too, sources indicating that the French giants have shown significant interest.