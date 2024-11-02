Europe’s most wanted: Ruben Amorim keen to bring £70m-rated monster to Man United

Bruno Amorim wants Ousmane Diomande to join him at Man United. Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim will soon take up his position as head coach of Man United, and there’s one monster of a player that he wants alongside him at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old Portuguese will understand that he has to hit the ground running in his new role, and in order to be able to do just that, he needs to bring on board the right playing staff to complement those already in situ at the Premier League giants.

Ruben Amorim looking to bring Ousmane Diomande to Man United

The Red Devils have suffered in defence for a while now, be that via a plethora of injuries to the likes of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro et al, or from loss of form.

Clearly therefore, Amorim will need to pay immediate attention to that area of the pitch, particularly given that it’s understood he prefers to play a back three.

To that end, The Sun report that he wants to bring the brilliant Ousmane Diomande with him from Sporting at the earliest opportunity.

The report suggests the Portuguese table-toppers would only be willing to do business if the 20-year-old’s £70m release clause is met.

That could become cheap at the price given that football analyst, Ben Mattinson, believes the player could become ‘a monster in no time.’

In order for Amorim to have a chance at landing the player, there will almost certainly need to be a clear out, and the likes of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans might well be under pressure from the get go.

Certainly in Maguire’s case, with respect, he doesn’t have the pace or the skillset that would appeal to Amorim, who is expected to bring a much more dynamic and fast-paced game to the club.

If he gets the results he wants from the get-go, the club’s board and supporters will almost certainly be willing to overlook his transfer decisions, even if they were to prove mildly controversial at the time.