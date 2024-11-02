Ruben Amorim’s message to his friends is a worrying sign for Man United

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim is preparing to take charge of Manchester United.

The Sporting manager has signed a new three year deal with the Red Devils and he is set to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Dutch manager was sacked after Man United’s defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League.

Speculation surrounding the job of Ten Hag was just not ending and with his team being unable to produce results on the pitch, his life at Old Trafford became more difficult with every passing week.

The dust has now settled and Amorim is the new manager of the Premier League giants.

However, there is a worrying sign that should be a cause of concern for the Man United faithful.

According to The Athletic, the speculation about his job and the constant rumours of a move to Man United earlier had taken a toll on the manager, who told his friends that he is feeling exhausted.

His friends were concerned about him and questioned whether the young manager is ready for the new job and not only any other job but one of the most difficult jobs in football.

The Man United job requires character and personality from a manager and Amorim still has a long way to go in his management career.

The likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag have all failed to impress at the club since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ruben Amorim should get ready for a tough ride at Man United

Ten Hag can easily tell Amorim about the scrutiny of being a Man United manager and how every little move that you make will be questioned and discussed in the media by pundits and ex-players.

If Amorim is already feeling exhausted before taking the job, then he has a lot to learn and he is definitely up for a big surprise when he actually starts working at the club.

The new Man United boss is linked with a move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres while Napoli’s in-form star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is another name being mentioned as Amorim’s potential signing.