Sky Sports: Liverpool eyeing move for two Premier League stars to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah, whose contract at Anfield is set to expire next year.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo are among potential replacements being monitored by Liverpool, according to Sky Sports.

Mbeumo, who has netted eight goals in nine Premier League games this season, has been on Liverpool’s watchlist for a while.

Semenyo is well known to Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes, who previously brought the forward to Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023.

Replacing Salah, a crucial figure since joining from Roma in 2017, will be no small task for Liverpool but they are now working towards replacing the prolific attacker.

Salah has been the pillar of the Liverpool attack since joining the club but his contract situation is forcing Liverpool to look for alternatives in the market.

The Egyptian has enjoyed success with the Premier League giants, helping them to win the league title and the Champions League.

His goal scoring record in the league is phenomenal and he has broken a number of records in the goal scoring charts.

Premier League duo Mbuemo and Semenyo are not the only two players linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are working hard towards replacing Mohamed Salah!

With Arne Slot now considering his options in the transfer market, the Reds have been linked with several players to replace Salah.

Napoli’s Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Eintract Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush have both been linked with a move to Anfield.

Salah has managed to score six goals in the league so far along with his five assists. These numbers will be difficult to replace for the Reds and in his current form, the Liverpool star is still one of the best players in the world.

Perhaps the Reds should bring out their cheque book and make Salah a new contract offer that he cannot refuse.