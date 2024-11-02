(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 25-year-old will be a free agent in the summer of 2025 and Real Madrid are hoping to secure his signature. According to Football Insider, the Spanish club is now making advances for the England international and a deal could be done in a matter of weeks.

It will be interesting to see if the defender decides to secure a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish club. Signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a massive boost for Real Madrid.

They need to find a quality long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and the 25-year-old Liverpool star would be the ideal acquisition. He is already one of the best full-backs in the world, and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player.

Meanwhile, his departure would be a massive blow for Liverpool. They will struggle to replace a player of his quality. Apart from his defensive skills, Alexander-Arnold is one of the best passers in world football and finding a full-back with his technical ability could be a near-impossible task for the club.

Meanwhile, the report states that the player is now “more likely” to leave the club because the situation has dragged on for quite some time. Liverpool have not been able to secure an extension with him yet.

Liverpool must convince Alexander-Arnold to stay

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Alexander-Arnold is a boyhood Liverpool fan and he was expected to captain the club in the long term. His departure will not go down well with the Liverpool faithful. The club hierarchy must do everything in their power to convince him to stay.

He has helped them with multiple major trophies, and he will be crucial to fulfilling their ambitions in future as well.