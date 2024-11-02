Four-goal salvo: Red-hot striker could be Ruben Amorim’s trump card at Man United

Bruno Amorim wants Viktor Gyokeres at Man United. Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

With another four goals scored on Friday night Viktor Gyokeres is in red hot form, and there are good reasons why Ruben Amorim could take him to Man United.

The Swede hit a sensational first-half hat-trick in just over 20 minutes against Estrela Amadora, giving him an incredible record this season of 20 goals and four assists in 16 games in all competitions (transfermarkt).

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are known to have extensively scouted Gyokeres, though former Gunner, Paul Merson, isn’t happy with news linking the striker to United.

Ruben Amorim could bring Viktor Gyokeres to Old Trafford

Merson’s beef, it would appear, is that Gyokeres was of little interest to the top clubs in the Premier League when he was at Coventry, but because his trajectory has continued on upwards, now, all of a sudden, there’s a potential bun fight for his services.

Though Merson’s ire is a little understandable, it’s also misplaced, given that some players will always continue to improve and it would therefore stand to reason that their sale price would be increased.

Reliable Sky Sports journalist, Florian Plettenberg, has indicated on X that although United haven’t yet shown their hand with regards to Gyokeres, sources believe there’s a strong likelihood this will happen.

?? So far, Manchester United have not played a role in the race for Viktor #Gyökeres. ?? However, with the confirmed appointment of Ruben #Amorim at #MUFC, it is possible that the Red Devils will become involved soon. Close sources believe this will happen, as Amorim is a big… pic.twitter.com/wqXQWZkXWL — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 1, 2024

What may complicate any move by the Red Devils to land the striker is the continued attentions of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

With a reduced release clause coming into play next summer – Plettenberg indicates around the €60m/€70m mark – that won’t rule any of the clubs mentioned out of the race.