Ballon d’Or worthy Man United target has a five-year €1bn contract offer on the table

Man United want Vinicius Jr, who has a €1bn contract offer from Saudi Arabia. Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Man United are one of three Premier League clubs alerted to the potential availability of Vinicius Jr, who has a €1bn contract offer from Saudi Arabia.

The Real Madrid ace was surprisingly not handed the Ballon d’Or, and petulance from Real Madrid meant they swerved the gala as a result.

According to Relevo, he has a contract on the table from the Saudi Pro League that is for five years and with astonishing remuneration of €200m per season.

Man United tracking Vinicius Jr

Though that would be an incredible sum of money to turn down, it can’t be lost on the Brazilian that the league is only the 72nd best in the world (TeamForm).

That same ranking has the Premier League at the very top, and to that end, the outlet have also reported that moves to either Man United or Chelsea are likely to be of interest to the player.

Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be interested, however, some bad blood between the clubs over the Kylian Mbappe saga is likely to see that move as a non-starter.

Of course, United couldn’t and arguably wouldn’t pay anywhere close to what’s on offer in Saudi Arabia, but what they could offer Vinicius, particularly if Ruben Amorim hits the ground running at Old Trafford, is the chance to play for another European giant, and help bring them back to the top table of domestic and Champions League football.

He would then have the option of conquering another of the top leagues in Europe or, as countryman Neymar has done, take the money in Saudi and kiss goodbye to any notice of ever winning the Ballon d’Or, which is clearly a trophy he covets.

There’s plenty of water to pass under the bridge before any transfer may happen, but the fact that he isn’t signing Real’s offer of a new deal at this point at least leaves the possibility of a move open.